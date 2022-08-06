Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $729,292.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $711,504.38 and approximately $729,292.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00669620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ares Protocol
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
