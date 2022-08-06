Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.16-$1.20 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 361,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,457. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. TheStreet upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

