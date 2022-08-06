Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

NYSE AHH opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.