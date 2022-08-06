Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92-9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $5.27-$5.43 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,581. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,623.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

