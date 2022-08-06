Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.27-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.92 billion-$9.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.35 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $5.27-5.43 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 2.8 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 760,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,581. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.