ASKO Market Capitalization Reaches $129,638.11 (ASKO)

ASKO (ASKO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One ASKO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ASKO has a total market capitalization of $129,638.11 and approximately $4.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASKO has traded down 65.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00623799 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
ASKO Profile
ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 133,431,534 coins. The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork.
ASKO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ASKO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASKO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.