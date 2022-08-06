Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Trading 8% Higher

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. 178,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 711,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health ( NYSE:AWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.