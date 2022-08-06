Atari Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.34 Million (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $6.34 million and $6,061.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132428 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034186 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.
About Atari Token
Atari Token is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,481,092,185 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com.
Atari Token Coin Trading
