Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Outperform

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.
Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of WCN opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,365 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
