Atb Cap Markets Upgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Outperform

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WCN opened at $138.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,365 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.