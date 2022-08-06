ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised ATI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

ATI stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 725.68 and a beta of 1.31.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

