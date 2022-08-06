Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.74. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 6,658 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATASY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €20.00 ($20.62) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($22.68) to €23.00 ($23.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Atlantia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

