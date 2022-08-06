Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

Insider Activity

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

