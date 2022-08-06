Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $99.65 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Atlas Air Worldwide
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Featured Stories
