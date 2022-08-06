Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $102.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

AAWW stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $486,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $340,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading

