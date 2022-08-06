Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.17

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.17 and traded as low as $11.41. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 257,518 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.74.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

