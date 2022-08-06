AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.43 million.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,683. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

ATRC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.38.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after buying an additional 46,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

