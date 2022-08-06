Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $650.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $633.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $662.55. Atrion has a 1-year low of $585.27 and a 1-year high of $805.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 0.21.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $47.14 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $2,142,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

