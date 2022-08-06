AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,020,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,708,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

