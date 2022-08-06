Attila Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Attila coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,785.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Attila alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003651 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067717 BTC.

Attila Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org.

Attila Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.