Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 178.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,300. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

(Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.