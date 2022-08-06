Aurora Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $108,194.00 (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $3.80 million and $108,194.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,200.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00173962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034250 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial.

Aurora Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

