Aurox (URUS) Reaches One Day Volume of $490,218.00

Aurox (URUS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. Aurox has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $490,218.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurox has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $23.12 or 0.00099686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003642 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00133013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

