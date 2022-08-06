Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $3.48 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syncona Portfolio Ltd purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,130,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,624,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,868,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

