Autonio Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $442,070.84 and $72,643.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 126.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00624794 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
Autonio Coin Trading
