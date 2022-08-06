Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 308.20% and a negative net margin of 1,896.95%.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVTX stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $38.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) by 819.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Avalo Therapeutics worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

