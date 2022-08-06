Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 34,080 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 255.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.77. 1,193,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,923. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.