Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 341 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 565,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,771 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.16. 3,033,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.71 and a 200 day moving average of $107.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.76%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

