Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 221.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

HYD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. 911,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,255. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $63.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30.

