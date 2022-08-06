Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. 16,376,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,878,314. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.