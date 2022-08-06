Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $95.26 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,257,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $76.83. 2,232,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,541. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.