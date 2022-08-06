Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202,901 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. 2,547,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

