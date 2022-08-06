Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 13,572 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,121,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

