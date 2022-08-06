Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 1,414 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,618 shares of company stock worth $13,329,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

TXN traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,901. The company has a market capitalization of $168.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

