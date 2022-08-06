Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.97

Shares of Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 1059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Avanti Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Avanti Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Avanti Acquisition by 678.9% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 935,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 815,211 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 792,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 667,362 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,245,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 257,803 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 678,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 188,831 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanti Acquisition

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and acquire one or more businesses across various industries in Europe with the United States nexus and international reach.

