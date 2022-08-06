Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Lifted by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the quarter. Avantor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after acquiring an additional 482,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $248,301,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,606,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVTR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE AVTR remained flat at $28.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,109,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,317. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

