Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVNT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 424,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. Avient’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

