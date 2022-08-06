Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Up 1.0 %

Avient stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Avient has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Avient by 31.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 137.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 74.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

