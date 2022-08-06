Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. Avinger has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Avinger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

