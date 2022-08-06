Axe Hits Market Capitalization of $59,793.64 (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Axe has a total market cap of $59,793.64 and $2.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

