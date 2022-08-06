Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $114.32 and last traded at $116.60. 223,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 436,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.95.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.