AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $276.00 million-$302.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.50 million. AZEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.95-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 1,970,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on AZEK in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

