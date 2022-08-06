B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.55.

B2Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.48 on Friday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The firm has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Stories

