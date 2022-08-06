Baader Bank Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($117.53) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €129.00 ($132.99) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Symrise Stock Performance

FRA:SY1 opened at €108.25 ($111.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €105.39 and its 200-day moving average is €105.82. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

