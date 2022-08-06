BaaSid Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. BaaSid has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $162,403.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

