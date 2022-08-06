Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van Sells 3,601 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $127.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Balchem

About Balchem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Balchem by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

