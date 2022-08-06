Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van Sells 3,601 Shares

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ BCPC opened at $127.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
