Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ball to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ball from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.71.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 4.9 %

BALL stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Ball has a 12-month low of $55.49 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.