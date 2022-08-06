Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BALY stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.01. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BALY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $49.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Bally’s by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bally’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

