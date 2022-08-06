Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 34,915 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $660,733,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $594,489,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,828,632 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $412,114,000 after acquiring an additional 174,831 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.