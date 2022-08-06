Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 97,478 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned 3.15% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6,998.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after buying an additional 762,927 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,072,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 143,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RLY stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

