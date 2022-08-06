Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 372,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 34.06% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 142.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.